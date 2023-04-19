WATCH: Damar Hamlin works out with Bills teammates for first time again

Safety Damar Hamlin is officially back with the Buffalo Bills… full video evidence and all.

Hamlin, 25, was at the opening phases of the Bills’ offseason workouts this week. During a press conference, he declared his intention at making a comeback to the NFL after going through a scary cardiac arrest injury at the end of the 2022 season.

Following Hamlin’s interview, the Bills took to social media and shared a clip of him working out with his teammates. At this point in the offseason, it’s not full football activities, but it’s still a huge step for Hamlin’s journey back to the game.

Check out the clip shared by the team below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire