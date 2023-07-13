WATCH: Damar Hamlin narrates ‘heroes’ video for Bills training staff at ESPYs

The Buffalo Bills training staff was honored at the 2023 ESPY awards. The group preformed life-saving measures to safety Damar Hamlin during the 2022 NFL season when he suffered cardiac arrest on the field and were given the Pat Tillman Service Award for their efforts.

During the occasion at the ESPYs, Hamlin narrated a video montage for the Bills training staff. He went through his emotions before and after that scary day and discussed the training staff.

Check it out in the clip below:

Damar Hamlin narrated a video at the ESPYs explaining his relationship with the Bills training staff both before and after his cardiac arrest. And how they became his heroes. pic.twitter.com/hkGt7MdMT5 — Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) July 13, 2023

