Watch: Damar Hamlin has interception during Buffalo Bills training camp practice

Damar Hamlin is back, in full pads and making plays.

Hamlin picked off backup quarterback Matt Barkley during Buffalo Bills training camp Tuesday.

Barkley threw a wobbly errant pass −newly acquired wide receiver Andy Isabella was the closest offensive player to the ball − over the middle. Hamlin planted his feet and dove to his knees for the interception. He finished the play by running to the end zone, where he was greeted by fellow defensive backs Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson.

It's another milestone in the comeback journey for Hamlin, whose heart stopped less seven months ago during a Monday Night Football game. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest due to commotio cordis. He was resuscitated on the field and rushed to the hospital in critical condition on Jan. 2. He was discharged a week later and doctors cleared him to resume on-field activity in April.

Hamlin participated in his first padded practice since the injury on Monday.

"It feels amazing," Hamlin said at a press conference after putting on pads again. "It's a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don't make no mistakes. I'm on God's timing. As much as the NFL is on schedule and camp starts this day, this is all God's timing."

It's time for Hamlin to make a push for a roster spot. He's likely battling Dean Marlowe and Jared Maylen to be the Bills' fourth safety. Hamlin made 91 total tackles with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games, 13 starts, after safety Micah Hyde went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2 last year.

