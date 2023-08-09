WATCH: Dalton Kincaid makes incredible one-handed grab at Bills camp
Dalton Kincaid is as advertised.
The first-round rookie tight end, known for his hands, made an incredible catch at Bills training camp.
Running with the first-team offense, quarterback Josh Allen tossed a quick ball in Kincaid’s direction during a team drill at practice on Monday. Covered and likely interfered with by linebacker Tyrel Dodson, Kincaid dove behind him and hauled in a one-handed grab.
It looks as crazy as it sounds.
Check out the highlight below:
The rookie keeps making plays. 😎#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/yWltkg5FjE
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 8, 2023