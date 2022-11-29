WATCH: Dallis Flowers 89-yard kick return sets up Colts TD

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts entered halftime lagging far behind, but cornerback Dallis Flowers provided a jolt by taking the opening kickoff in the second half 89 yards.

Needing it in the worst way, the return got the Colts offense immediately into the red zone. A few plays later, running back Jonathan Taylor punched in a two-yard touchdown.

Here’s a look at the explosive return from Flowers to open the second half.

And here’s the touchdown from Taylor:

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories