How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV, live stream info, preview for Sunday Night Football game

It’s the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Cooper Rush and Jalen Hurts go head-to-head in an NFC East Showdown. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) have won the last 4 straight games–most recently a 22-10 victory over the LA Rams last Sunday afternoon–since starting QB Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb in Week 1. Fifth-year QB Cooper Rush, who has filled in during Prescott’s absence, has stepped up to lead the Cowboys’ offense throwing for 4 touchdowns with zero turnovers. Rush, who won his first career start last season against the Minnesota Vikings, is just the 13th quarterback in the Super Bowl era to start their career 5-0. Additionally, he is the first quarterback in franchise history to start his career with 5 straight wins.

While this situation appears uncannily familiar to 2016, when Prescott climbed up the depth chart as a rookie after Tony Romo’s back injury and held onto the starting QB job leading Dallas to a 13-3 record and an NFC East title, team owner Jerry Jones has assured fans that Prescott is still the number one guy.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain undefeated after last Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Hurts, who is in his second full season as the Eagles starting QB has 10 total touchdowns on the season – 6 of which are rushing touchdowns. The 2020 2nd-round NFL Draft pick currently ranks 5th in the league in completion percentage (67.9) after finishing 26th in completion percentage last year (61.3) and leads all quarterbacks in carries with 68 carries for 266 rush yards this season.

This season marks the 3rd time in franchise history the Eagles have started 5-0 (1981 and 2004). Last year, the team finished 9-8 and lost to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card.

Sunday night’s game marks the first time in 30 years (since Oct. 5, 1992) that Dallas and Philadelphia will meet within the first six weeks of a season with each team having at least three wins.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles:

Where : Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

When : Sunday, October 16

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

