Watch: All of the Dallas Cowboys touchdowns against the Chicago Bears
The Cowboys scored a season-high 49 points in their lopsided victory over the Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. It’s the most points the Cowboys have ever scored against the Bears in their NFL history.
Re-live all of their touchdowns here:
Touchdown 1: Dak Prescott, 7-yard run in first quarter
Recap @dak's scoring drive ↓#CHIvsDAL | @Bridgestone pic.twitter.com/uvW7ag82GV
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
Touchdown 2: CeeDee Lamb, 21-yard pass from Dak Prescott in first quarter
Recap @dak's scoring drive ↓#CHIvsDAL | @Bridgestone pic.twitter.com/uvW7ag82GV
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
Touchdown 3: Tony Pollard, 18-yard run in the second quarter
Hit the hole then bust a smooth move, @Tp__5!
: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/HiWLYxRcgn
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
Touchdown 4: Jake Ferguson, 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott in second quarter
Come for the @jqfergy11 TD. Stay for the rodeo celly!
: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/6hZLFiKflx
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
Touchdown 5: Tony Pollard, 7-yard run in the third quarter
RB @Tp__5 slices through the defense for touchdown number ️ on the day!
: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/bTpoFd5hfh
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
Touchdown 6: Micah Parsons, 36-yard fumble return in third quarter
Fact of the day: @MicahhParsons11 was a running back in high school. And you can tell from this touchdown return!
: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/6l8EU3vHwU
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022
Touchdown 7: Tony Pollard, 54-yard run in the fourth quarter
It's @Tp__5's world and we're just livin' in it
: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/p0BdbYT06c
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022