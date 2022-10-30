Watch: All of the Dallas Cowboys touchdowns against the Chicago Bears

The Cowboys scored a season-high 49 points in their lopsided victory over the Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. It’s the most points the Cowboys have ever scored against the Bears in their NFL history.

Re-live all of their touchdowns here:

Touchdown 1: Dak Prescott, 7-yard run in first quarter

Touchdown 2: CeeDee Lamb, 21-yard pass from Dak Prescott in first quarter

Touchdown 3: Tony Pollard, 18-yard run in the second quarter

Touchdown 4: Jake Ferguson, 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott in second quarter

Touchdown 5: Tony Pollard, 7-yard run in the third quarter

Touchdown 6: Micah Parsons, 36-yard fumble return in third quarter

Fact of the day: @MicahhParsons11 was a running back in high school. And you can tell from this touchdown return!



: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/6l8EU3vHwU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022

Touchdown 7: Tony Pollard, 54-yard run in the fourth quarter