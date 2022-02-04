Watch Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons upset Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in NFL ‘Fastest Man’

Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read
Gregory Payan/AP
The Dallas Cowboys’ season is over but rookie Micah Parsons is still opening eyes.

The linebacker won the NFL’s Fastest Man Award after beating Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs in a 40-yard dash Wednesday in Las Vegas. The results weren’t announced until Thursday when the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown aired on ESPN.

Parsons and Diggs are in Las Vegas for Sunday’s Pro Bowl. Parsons ran the race without a shirt. Perhaps it made the difference in the race.

Hill is considered the fastest player in the league, but Parsons edged him out by a few inches in the face. Parsons suggested Hill wasn’t giving his top effort.

“I know he didn’t come out and give it his best; he just played a couple of days ago,” Parsons said. “He’s the fastest man in the league. I’m just happy to be somewhere in the middle. I do want a Madden 95 speed, though.”

Parsons was also named the 2022 Madden Awards Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

