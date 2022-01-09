WATCH: Dallas breaks NFL season record with 22 TD scorers

50-burgers are already sweet but record-breaking ones are better. Running back Jaquan Hardy has joined the show with a 22-yard score to break the NFL record with 22 touchdown scorers for Dallas after Ito Smith tied the record on the previous drive.

The Cowboys have now broken a few big records on the night and the most recent was thanks to an interception from the takeaway-leading defense, this time it was linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch.

The interception is Vander-Esch first of the season and his last was during his 2018 rookie campaign. For a second-straight divisional game, Dallas has hung 50 on their opponent and it’s the perfect storm heading into the playoffs in a week.