Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s in-car camera from Miami on YouTube

Want to ride along with Dale Earnhardt Jr.? Well, on Saturday, you’ll have your chance.

NASCAR will feature Earnhardt’s live in-car camera as the 15-time Most Popular Driver makes his lone start of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in the Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

Earnhardt is set to pilot the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start after his retirement from full-time competition at the end of the 2017 season. In his two prior starts, Earnhardt finished fifth at Darlington Raceway in 2019 and fourth at Richmond Raceway in 2018.

Saturday’s race is a part of a doubleheader for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile Florida track. The second race will be held Sunday with the Contender Boats 250 at noon ET on FS1, prior to the NASCAR Cup Series’ Dixie Vodka 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.