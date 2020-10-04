Watch: Dak Prescott threads the needle for a touchdown to Amari Cooper

So, you think you can start an NFL game at quarterback and luck into a touchdown pass? You might need to challenge what people call “NFL windows” to do so. You know, those areas of space, oftentimes just measured in inches, between defenders?

On his second touchdown pass of the afternoon, quarterback Dak Prescott absolutely threaded the needle between two Cleveland Browns defenders to find Amari Cooper for six:





In addition to the impeccable placement and velocity on this throw, the timing from Prescott is perfect. Cooper runs a skinny post, and Prescott is unloading his throw as the receiver makes his break. By throwing this route with anticipation, Prescott prevents the safety from making a play on the football.

This is precision passing at its finest.