WATCH: Dak Prescott shows off accuracy in Cowboys pregame

For the second preseason game in a row, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott put on a whole show well before the coin flip.

Last week in Arizona, Prescott tossed passes during warmups to teammates including Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott. He hadn’t yet fully returned to team practice, but his pregame workout showed he was getting closer. Prescott was even targeting Saturday night- eight days later- for a possible return during the team’s exhibition game versus Houston.

Prescott won’t play tonight against the Texans, but he was once again on the field prior to kickoff throwing. Before a home crowd filing into AT&T Stadium, Prescott made a total of 52 passes.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, he completed 51 of them.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott completed 51 of 52 passes on air during a pregame workout at AT&T Stadium. He had a good evening before the team’s night began. https://t.co/d8zTEgyhX1 pic.twitter.com/32K23shoRh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 21, 2021

That’s a 98% completion percentage.

Yes, it’s just warmups. Granted, it wasn’t full-speed. True, there was no defense. Heck, no one was even wearing a uniform. But 51-of-52 passing is a very good day in any book.

“He threw with authority and accuracy before the game,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Saturday on 105.3 The Fan, per Gehlken. “If we were lining up against Tampa tonight, he’d be starting, and we’d feel great about it.”

So much for talk that Prescott and the team are hiding something regarding the $160 million man’s arm.

Dakkuracy is one step closer to being back.

