WATCH: Dak Prescott perfect on opening TD drive

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s strong season isn’t slowing down in the final week of the regular season. In front of a crowd full of blue at FedEx Field, Dallas got off to a quick defensive start with a fourth-down stop, thanks to Damone Clark.

Prescott took the reins after the quick change and was a perfect 6-for-6 to open the game. The drive was eight plays, all gainers as he threw for 57 yards on the 67-yard scoring drive. It was capped off by wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who received a perfect pass from Prescott under duress for his first second touchdown as a pro.

That’s passing touchdown No. 33, the current league leader. This game is crucial with an NFC East title on the line, and Prescott’s excellence alongside the Cowboys offense led to an early 7-0 lead on the road.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire