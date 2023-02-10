WATCH: Dak Prescott’s Man of the Year acceptance speech

There’s one thing about Dak Prescott nobody can deny; he’s committed to helping others. On Thursday night, the Cowboys quarterback was bestowed the highest honor given to an NFL player, winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year in honor of his service to others.

Prescott is the fourth Dallas player to receive the Man of the Year award in franchise history, following behind Roger Staubach (1978), Troy Aikman (1997), and Jason Witten (2012). He took the time to acknowledge them all, along with his late mother, Peggy, his “moral compass”, as he spoke about the impact he looks to have through his Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation. Watch the five-minute speech below.

"We're all blessed with the obligation to make an impact on our communities and to love our neighbors." An inspiring #WPMOY speech from @dak. 🙏 (by @nationwide) #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/yuecVK84FP — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire