WATCH: Dak Prescott laces laser to Amari for 2nd 1Q touchdown toss

Dave Sturchio

The Dallas Cowboys continued their offensive momentum by putting another touch down on the board with Dak Prescott threading the needle and lacing one in to Amari Cooper for a touchdown. The Cowboys held the Browns to a punt on the previous job enabling Prescott and the Cowboys to come back onto the field and orchestrate a touch down drive including a fourth down conversion.

Dak Prescott has now thrown his second touchdown pass of the day. He found Cooper on a slant route between two defenders. Prescott has started this game 10 for 11 passing, 174 yards and two scores. The first quarter continues as the Cowboys now lead 14-7.


