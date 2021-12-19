WATCH: Dak Prescott finds TE Schultz for TD on short field

The Cowboys scored their first touchdown of the game thanks to a takeaway from the defense deep in Giants territory. Early in the second half, Joe Judge elected to go for it on a short fourth down on their own 29. Defensive linemen Neville Gallimore and Demarcus Lawrence blew up the play and stopped Mike Glennon short on the sneak attempt.

Quarterback Dak Prescott started the drive with a quick pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who made up for his drops with a 17-yard catch-and-run to set up Dallas in the red zone. After being 1-for-4 from the red zone so far, the Cowboys broke the curse with a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz.

Dak to Dalton for SIX. @DallasCowboys take a 21-6 lead. 📺: #DALvsNYG on FOX

Schultz’ six-yard score is his fifth of the season and the risky decision from the Giants to go for it on fourth down might end up being the nail in the coffin. New York has just 179 yards of offense and it doesn’t look like Glennon has figured out Dan Quinn’s defense at all.