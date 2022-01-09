WATCH: Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo’s season TD record

Dak Prescott has now thrown five touchdowns passes in a game for the first time in the career and the score breaks Tony Romo’s franchise record of 36 touchdown passes in a season. Prescott’s 37 touchdown passes now sits as the Cowboys’ record.

Albeit against a long list of backups, Prescott has put together arguably his best statistical performance of the season and it’s right in time for a playoff run that starts in a week. Prescott is 21-for-27 for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

The touchdown to running back Corey Clement is the 20th Dallas player to score on the season, one short of the NFL record of 21. The Cowboys have a 37-20 lead and just have to hold on to go undefeated against the NFC East in the 2021 season.