WATCH: Daequan Hardy’s pick-six puts Penn State on top of Michigan State

Penn State’s defense has been making some big plays all season long. Early in the second half in snowy East Lansing, it was Daequan Hardy adding his contribution to the success of the defense. Hardy intercepted a pass by Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and returned it 17 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

Hardy’s second interception of the season could not have come at a better time. After Penn State was forced to punt on the opening drive of the second half, Michigan State took over deep in their end. That set the stage for a big play on defense that didn’t have to travel too far.

Hardy’s interception return gave Penn State its first lead of the game. Penn State started off the game trailing 14-0 in the first quarter but battled back to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. Michigan State led 17-14 at halftime after Jordan Stout missed a late first-half field goal that would have evened the score shortly before halftime.

Unfortunately for Penn State, Stout had another miss on the PAT on the pick-six. That kept the game a three-point difference with Penn State up 20-17.

Related

WATCH: Parker Washington makes one-handed catch to setup Dotson's 2nd TD WATCH: Jahan Dotson makes terrific catch for TD vs Michigan State

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.