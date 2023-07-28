Watch: Dabo Swinney, full-time head coach, part-time magician

The Clemson football program has one of the best head coaches in college football and a future hall of famer in Dabo Swinney.

Dabo Swinney may be one of the best head coaches in football, but he is also known as a jack of all trades amongst his peers. He fully displayed this during the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff, performing a magic trick for the ACC Network’s Kelsey Riggs.

In classic Swinney fashion, the head coach executed his trick successfully and was thrilled that he was able to do so. Take a look below at the video of Swinney successfully pulling off his magic trick.

