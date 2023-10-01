WATCH D.J. Wonnum scoops and scores to help Minnesota take lead

One defensive touchdown deserves another. D.J. Wonnum’s scoop and score give the Minnesota Vikings the 14-13 lead in the late minutes of the third quarter.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young dropped back and scanned the field, not realizing that Brian Flores had sent yet another of his patented blitzes at him. By the time Young saw the 12-year veteran Harrison Smith in his face, it was too late. Smith delivered a massive hit to Young and this Carolina Panthers offense as the ball was jarred loose. Wonnum opportunistically scooped the ball with a convoy of Vikings to help escort him to the 51-yard score.

Young has been having a pretty good game up until this point, he’s gone 16-for-21 for 136 yards and has been decisive with his throws and pocket movements. However, the defense of the Vikings has made it difficult on the rookie. Hopefully, they can keep that same success.

Stay tuned with Vikings Wire for more live game updates.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire