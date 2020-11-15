Watch: D.J. Moore with the house call against Tampa Bay

There was a lot of buzz about seeing what Joe Brady would do in his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator. While the Carolina Panthers do not have a winning record at the moment, they have been a very competitive team this season and have shown signs of an eventual breakout.

That could be on the verge of happening today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater found wide receiver D.J. Moore on this perfectly-crafted screen play to give the Panthers an early 14-7 lead:

.@idjmoore takes the screen pass and goes into the end zone! @teddyb_h2o is 10/10 to start the game. #KeepPounding 📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX

.@idjmoore takes the screen pass and goes into the end zone! @teddyb_h2o is 10/10 to start the game. #KeepPounding TBvsCAR on FOX — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020

Watch how this play is set up. The Panthers have Bridgewater in the backfield and he is flanked by two players, including wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The offense shows a wide zone handoff to the right side, with Bridgewater faking the handoff to the WR. That gets the entire defense flowing to their left edge. But Bridgewater pulls the football and throws back to his left, to Moore on the tunnel screen. That big of misdirection allows the Panthers to outflank the Buccaneers for the touchdown.

It is early, but this one might be fun to watch the rest of the way.