WATCH: D.J. Graham makes spectacular one-handed interception

The Oklahoma Sooners defense has turned it on. Following a Jalen Redmond sack the Nebraska Cornhuskers opted to go for it on 4th and long. After Cornhuskers’ quarterback Adrian Martinez avoided pressure and worked to his left and threw the ball down the field hoping to pick up the first down.

Martinez threw the ball up to give his wide receiver a chance and cornerback D.J. Graham rose up and took the ball away with an incredible one-handed interception.

PICKED OFF!@OU_Football's defense comes up with an incredible INT! pic.twitter.com/sKFUa8167A — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2021

It was a huge turn of events for the Sooners defense that was struggling to slow down the Nebraska offense.

It’s the second straight game with an interception for the Sooners who’ve now collected turnovers in every game this season.

Unfortunately, the Oklahoma Sooners were unable to capitalize on the interception and were forced to punt. Nebraska was able to drive back down the field to score and bring the game back within seven.

D.J. Graham’s interception stands as one of the top plays of the game as the Oklahoma Sooners scored the big nonconference win.

