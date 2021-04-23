How to watch D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

D.C. United ushered in the Hernán Losada era in thrilling fashion, marking the occasion with a 2-1 victory over NYCFC.

D.C. United ushered in the Hernán Losada era in thrilling fashion, marking the occasion with a 2-1 victory over NYCFC.

Losada tempered expectations just before the season when he told reporters that results might not come quickly as the team continued to search for the fitness level necessary to play the high-octane brand of soccer that he hopes will soon become synonymous with the club.

But if Saturday was any indication, the Black and Red have a strong foundation to build upon in their next match against the Revs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

D.C. UNITED vs. NEW YORK REVOLUTION HOW TO WATCH 

What: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 

When: Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus (NBC Sports Channel Finder) and in Spanish on TeleXitos.

In the Washington, D.C., region, TeleXitos can be found on over-the-air television (Ch. 44.2) and on Comcast Xfinity (Ch. 281), Cox (Ch. 808) and Verizon Fios (Ch. 493).

D.C. UNITED vs. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION: WHAT TO WATCH  

NYCFC struck first, but momentum shifted in D.C.’s favor after Brendan Hines-Ike found the net from 30 yards out in his debut. Minutes later, from a Julian Gressel corner kick, Russell Canouse scored what proved to be the game-winner right before halftime. It’s always a good sign when newcomers find their feet early, but Saturday seemed to be somewhat of a reset for returners who have struggled in previous seasons. We'll see if they can carry this momentum to Foxborough.

The Revolution opened up the season in chaotic fashion on the road against the Chicago Fire. New England’s backline conceded twice within the first ten minutes of the season, but Bruce Arena’s men responded quickly to notch things up at 2-2 in the first half and came just inches away from taking all three points in the 87th minute when Edward Kizza hit the crossbar from 6 yards out. There were moments when the Revs looked dangerous in the attack, but they were vulnerable in the back and D.C.’s midfield looked poised to exploit that.

D.C. UNITED vs. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION: PLAYERS TO WATCH  

Julian Gressel, Midfielder, D.C. United (0 goals, 1 assist in 1 appearance): Gressel was the general in D.C. United’s midfield, facilitating the transition from defense to attack and providing an energetic, veteran presence in Losada’s system. He’ll be a key factor in this match against New England and Losada’s long-term vision for the season.

Gustavo Bou, Forward, New England Revolution (1 goal, 0 assists in 1 appearance): Since arriving in New England as a designated player in 2019, Gustavo Bou has proven his worth up top. He’s scored 15 goals in 33 appearances with the Revs and it didn’t take him long to open his account in 2021. He’s a creative player that can test D.C. United’s defense at any moment of the game.

