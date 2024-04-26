Watch: D’Angelo Russell gets booed and stays out of Lakers’ huddle

D’Angelo Russell has had quite a few poor performances in the playoffs before. Those poor performances have become part of his reputation as a player who does well in the regular season but not in the postseason.

But Game 3 versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday was perhaps his worst playoff game ever.

He missed all seven of his shot attempts, six of which came from 3-point range, and he went scoreless. He was a major reason why the Los Angeles Lakers blew yet another double-digit lead and lost 112-105 to the Nuggets, putting them on the brink of getting swept.

At one point in Game 3, the fans at Crypto.com Arena booed Russell after he missed a wide-open trey. Even worse, he was seen not participating in a team huddle while on the bench.

D’Lo refusing to take part in the huddle now. https://t.co/GjGz17ZNp0 pic.twitter.com/rRL39WSK5z — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) April 26, 2024

Russell had to deal with incessant trade rumors at midseason while he was going through a bad shooting slump. He can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, and one has to wonder if he could become a castaway due to his poor play in this series, as well as his poor play in last year’s Western Conference Finals when L.A. got swept by Denver.

