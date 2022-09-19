Watch: D’Andre Swift scores impressive TD after falling down
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift scored an incredible touchdown to help the Detroit Lions get their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
D’Andre Swift has made the most of his opportunities this season. Swift has 25 total touches for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 10 yards per carry through the first two games of the year.
Swift juked out about three Washington defenders after falling down on third down and then found his way into the end zone.
D'ANDRE SWIFT WHAT A TD 😱
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/B4CUh5QBuh
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2022
Swift’s dead leg juke is one of the best moves in the NFL. He’s used that move to trick defenders for a long time.
The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 36-27. Detroit is now 1-1 on the season and looks much more competitive this year.
