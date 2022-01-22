Watch Curry go from kicking-chair frustrated to first career buzzer-beater for win

The night before, the Warriors played arguably their worst game of the season in falling to the Pacers.

Things didn’t start a lot better against Houston on Friday night, and Stephen Curry was kicking-a-chair frustrated.

Steph's not happy 😬 pic.twitter.com/u6QJM58Ace — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022

But he found his composure, and when it mattered most he hit a stepback that gave the Warriors the win and Curry his first buzzer-beater game-winner of his career.

STEPH FOR THE WIN!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/CF5BWeUkwT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022

Curry led the Warriors with 22 points and Jordan Poole had 20; Klay Thompson did not play on the second game of a back-to-back.

Christian Wood led the Rockets with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

