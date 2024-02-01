Watch: Cunning move by lioness to steal male’s meal almost worked

When a hungry lioness saw a male lion eating from a carcass, she knew he wouldn’t share, so she became creative, coming up with “an ingenious plan.”

Safari guide Gareth van Rooyen captured the encounter near Kutali Camp at Classic Zambia Safaris, and shared footage with LatestSightings.com

Van Rooyen explained the encounter to LatestSightings.com:

“She knew there was no way she could overpower him to get to the food. She needed to get creative if she wanted any chance of getting a piece. So, she came up with an ingenious plan…

“She approached the male, which immediately caught his attention. There wasn’t much left on the carcass, and he had no intention of sharing any of it. Then, just before he was able to react, she acted on her master plan, gently flicking her tail against his face. This unexpected move stopped him in his tracks! She then got even closer, rubbing her head on his neck. The male lion was totally taken by her actions.

“Being in heat, she knew just what to do next. She presented herself in front of the male, who had now completely forgotten about the food just in front of him and was paralyzed in a moment of awe. This was the moment the lioness had been waiting for, and she quickly grabbed the carcass and darted off as fast as she could.”

She wasn’t fast enough, however. The surprised male lion quickly darted after the lioness and recaptured the carcass.

“Her disappointment was visible, while she walked off into the bush,’’ van Rooyen said.

