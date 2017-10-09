How to Watch Cubs vs. Nationals: NLDS Game 3 Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

The Chicago Cubs return back home after earning a split of the first two games of the NL Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

The world champions had a chance to take a commanding two games to zero lead, but Bryce Harper's game tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and Ryan Zimmerman's three-run blast in a crucial eighth inning in Game 2 provided the difference in the 6–3 Washington victory.

Two-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer will start for the Nationals in Game 3 with Chicago sending out Jose Quintana to try to bring the Nationals one step closer to elimination.

See below for details on how you can watch Monday's game:

How to watch

Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: All MLB playoff games can be streamed on MLB TV. You can also watch on Watch TBS.