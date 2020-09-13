WATCH: Cubs' Javy Báez steals home, sort of, after Brewers let guard down

WATCH: Javy Báez steals home, sort of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

El Mago does it again.

The Brewers letting their guard down, Cubs shortstop Javy Báez scored by stealing home.

Heads up Javy. pic.twitter.com/wAt62I0C4T — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 13, 2020

So technically this isn't a steal, just some heads up base running.

After Jason Kipnis hit a sac fly to deep left field, scoring Kyle Schwarber who was on third. Christian Yelich through the ball to third base, but didn't beat Báez to the bag. Eric Sogard threw the ball over to second when time hadn't been called and Báez ran home.

With the catcher in the infield to talk to the pitcher, no one was at home to catch the ball and stop Báez.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell came out to argue that the ball was dead, but was consequently ejected.