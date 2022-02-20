WATCH: CU Buffs signee Owen McCown’s impressive throw at QB camp in Texas

The QB room at the University of Colorado is about to get real messy, in a good way. We’ve already seen flashes of greatness from incumbent starter Brendon Lewis, but with J.T. Shrout back in the fold and a few other incoming gunslingers entering the mix as well, things could get complicated come fall camp.

One of those new arms is Owen McCown, a Texas QB who signed his NLI in December and will join the Buffs as an incoming freshman next season. If the name McCown sounds familiar, it’s because his father, Josh McCown, played nearly two decades in the NFL. But while the elder McCown made his money as a more traditional right-handed quarterback, his son prefers to sling it southpaw. And after throwing for 3,362 yards and 36 touchdowns his senior year at Rusk High School, that seems to work just fine for the young QB.

Take a look at this impressive dime he threw at a quarterback camp in Texas:

2023 Colorado QB commit Owen McCown (@OwenMcCown13) with a dot to the corner. #3DQBTexas pic.twitter.com/Hj8IGxqRLB — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) February 19, 2022

The pro-style quarterback moved well to his opposite side and delivered a perfect strike to the back corner of the end zone. It won’t be easy for McCown to garner playing time in 2022, but throws like that should get you excited for the future.

