How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

One of football's most unique derbies - for it is named after a road - takes place today as Crystal Palace face Brighton.

The M23 derby sees the two teams go toe-to-toe with both in need of a win after some iffy recent results.

Roy Hodgson's Palace snatched a great point at Manchester City on the weekend but last won at home on September 3.

Brighton, meanwhile, have claimed all three points in just one of their last four Premier League games.

This fixture, moved to a Thursday night by broadcasters, is not typically a thriller however with five draws in their last eight meetings - in which time more than two goals have been scored only once.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.