Watch: Crowd Creates Incredible Moment for Tiger Woods at Tour Championship's 18th Hole

Tiger Woods won his 80th PGA Tour victory on Sunday with a win at the Tour Championship, causing an uproar.

But the most emotional moment might have been the buildup to the win when the crowd rushed the course and fans ran onto the fairway to follow Woods as he walked to the green on the 18th hole.

A massive crowd formed and it couldn't keep the excitement down. Fans erupted in cheers when Woods completed the win.

The Tiger Woods effect pic.twitter.com/iy1qSQeexb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 23, 2018

When asked what he thought about the moment, Woods joked that he didn't want to get run over.

Following the victory, Woods said, "I can't believe I pulled this off."

"I just can't believe I pulled this off."@TigerWoods gets emotional after winning the @PlayoffFinale. pic.twitter.com/xArdILhpPn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018

Justin Rose won the 2018 FedEx Cup, netting a $10 million grand prize.