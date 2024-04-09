Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo red-carded for elbowing Saudi Super Cup soccer foe

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo (R) reacts after throwing an elbow during a Saudi Super Cup semifinal loss to Al-Hilal on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Ali Haider/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo used his right elbow to push away a defender, sending him to the ground and resulting in a red card during an Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup semifinal loss to Al-Hilal.

The incident, which triggered a sideline scuffle, occurred in the 85th minute of the 2-1 setback Monday at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The infraction marked the 12th red-card expulsion of Ronaldo's decorated soccer career.

Al-Hilal was leading 2-0 when defender Ali Albulayhi completed a slide tackle to stop an Al-Nassr attack. He then went to the sideline to retrieve the ball before Ronaldo came flying into the area and ran into him.

Ronaldo then picked up the ball and used his right arm to smack into Albulayhi, who fell to the ground.

Players from both teams ran into the area and exchanged words and shoves before they were separated. Ronaldo raised his fist in a punching motion toward the referee after he was issued the red card, but then lowered his arm.

Al-Nassr played with 10 men for the remainder of the match. Senegalese striker Sadio Mane cut the Al-Hilal lead in half with a goal in stoppage time, but Al-Nassr could not net an equalizer.

Al-Hilal, with a 33-match winning streak, will will play Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Cup finale Thursday in Abu Dhabi. They are scheduled to face Al-Nassr again May 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal (25-0-2) totaled 77 points through 27 games to lead the Saudi Pro League standings. Al-Nassr (21-4-2) sits in second place, 12 points behind the league leaders. The Saudi Pro League season is 34 games.

Al-Nassr will host Al Feiha in a league match April 19 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Ronaldo, 39, totaled 29 goals and 10 assists through 25 league games this season.