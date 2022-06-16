Watch: Crazy play ends Notre Dame fantasy camp game

Perhaps some of you have participated in it before but to those who aren’t aware, Notre Dame hosts a fantasy football camp each summer. No, it’s not built around drafting players to score you points and win you money, instead it is for those who want to live out that dream of strapping on the gold helmet and getting to be a Fighting Irish football player by participating in practices, meetings, and ultimately a game at Notre Dame Stadium. If you’re interested you can visit the Notre Dame webpage to learn more (would make a great Fathers Day gift – wink, wink, nudge, nudge…she claims she reads this “semi-regularly” but I’m pretty sure she’ll give me the “didn’t see that one!” to this).

Anyway, the 2022 fantasy camp recently concluded it came down to as thrilling play as anyone has ever probably seen in one of these games (remember this is flag football, not tackle):

The most epic game-winning touchdown in Fantasy Camp history! @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/nSC3u3wfko — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) June 10, 2022

A few things:

Did the number 13 who laterals the ball at the 11 second mark have his flags sewn on?

I don’t know who number 13 is at the 27-yard line but one can only hope their closest buddies don’t get peak at this.

Did the “tackling” remind anyone else of the fourth quarter at Florida State last year?

I’d guess certain other former Notre Dame head coaches wouldn’t tweet this out for the world to see so thank you, Marcus.

