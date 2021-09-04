WATCH: Crazy college football fan gives himself a mayo bath on College GameDay

For the majority of the country, today is the season opener for the college football season, and the excitement is oozing all over. In the case of one especially excited college football fan, it’s dripping in mayo.

College GameDay is on the scene live in Charlotte, North Carolina for a massive Week 1 showdown between Georgia and Clemson for the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The game could be a potential preview of a College Football Playoff matchup, or it could justifiably be considered a potential tiebreaker for one of the final playoff spots at the end of the season.

Regardless of what happens later tonight, here’s hoping this enthusiastic college football fan has time to get a shower before kickoff. Considering he dumped a bulk store size jar of mayo all over himself and lathered himself up in the contents of the jar, he’s going to need it.

College football is back, baby!

List

10 'epic matchups' Penn State fans will want to see in an alliance with ACC and Pac-12

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.