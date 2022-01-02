WATCH: Cowboys WR Gallup injures knee on insane TD catch

Following a nuclear-level explosion from the offense against Washington in Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys had heavy momentum going into a clash with the 10-win Arizona Cardinals. The first drive was stalled out and the second looked like sure points until kicker Greg Zuerlein pushed the 43-yard attempt wide left to leave the Cowboys empty on their first two drives.

After Arizona dominated the time of possession, keeping the ball away from the Dallas offense, quarterback Dak Prescott put together a key drive late in the first half. Battling against the Cardinals and offensive line penalties, Prescott marched the ball downfield and capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Gallup.

While he made the big catch, Gallup injured his left leg and needed assistance from trainers to walk back to the sideline. It took little time for Dallas in the medical tent with Gallup and he was immediately helped to the locker room and his return has been ruled out.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) has already been ruled out for game's remainder. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 2, 2022

Gallup is in the midst of a contract year on a playoff team and if the injury is serious as it appeared, receivers Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner will be asked to replicate the production of the fourth-year receiver.

