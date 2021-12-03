WATCH: Cowboys’ WR Gallup caps off quick scoring drive with toe-tap TD
The Cowboys’ offense got off to a rough start in the Superdome, with a three-and-out followed by a failed fourth-down conversion where quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed a wide-open touchdown.
Thankfully for Dallas, the defense started strong and kept giving it back to Prescott and company. On the third offensive drive, Prescott found wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 41-yard gain to jumpstart the drive.
DAK ➡️ COOPER = 41 YARDS!



Fittingly, Lamb followed it up with a 33-yard screen, racing down to the Saints 1-yard line.
8️⃣8️⃣ goes for 32.



To finish the drive, Prescott found wide receiver Michael Gallup on a fade route, which Gallu toe-tapped to perfection for the touchdown.
MICHAEL GALLUP. WHAT A GRAB!



In the first game since Week 1 with the Dallas trio of receivers, they all combined for a big touchdown drive, returning to form and giving the Cowboys a 7-0 lead on the road.