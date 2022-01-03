WATCH: Cowboys’ Wilson trickery leads to Cooper TD

With an opportunity down eight in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys took another blow to their comeback hopes with quarterback Dak Prescott fumbling the ball in friendly territory, setting up Arizona to make a field goal and make it a two-possession game.

The chances looked bleak but Kellen Moore got back in his bag to drive Dallas down the field without much resistance from the Cardinals. Prescott and company put together an 8-play, 75-yard drive to cut the lead to just a field goal. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson started the momentum with a pass of his own to running back Tony Pollard, setting up Dallas near the red zone.

Three plays later, Prescott found wide receiver Amari Cooper for the touchdown then went back to Wilson for the two-point conversion, making it a three-point game with 4:42 to play.