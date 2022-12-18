How to watch Cowboys vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars made things interesting in the AFC South last week when they got a 36-22 road win over the Tennessee Titans.

With four games left for each team, the Jaguars need to make up one game on the Titans in the next three weeks to set up a Week 18 duel in Jacksonville for the division crown.

That leaves little margin of error for the Jaguars and a big opportunity Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to Jacksonville for the first time in 16 years.

Here is how to tune in for the Jaguars’ attempt to spring the upset in a Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys:

Cowboys Vs. Jaguars, Week 15

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: FOX Now (local markets), fuboTV (local markets)

Commentators : Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Odds: Jaguars +4, over/under 47.5 (via BetMGM)

