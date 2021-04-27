Watch: Cowboys’ Tyron Smith talks mentality, technique with OL guru Duke Manyweather

K.D. Drummond
·1 min read
One of the most impressive things anyone has ever noticed about Dallas Cowboys franchise tackle Tyron Smith is that once he gets his hands on an opponent, that rep is finished. The defender has already lost. Smith, who is working to return after missing 14 games last season due to a neck injury, shared some insight with noted offensive line guru Duane “Duke” Manyweather about the mentality in approaching a rep and where to put eyes on an opponent so that they are able to focus and not fall for any fakes.

Manyweather is well renown as one of the best gurus in the game and is currently working with the majority of the Cowboys’ offensive line, including Zack Martin, La’el Collins, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Isaac Alarcon and probably many more.

