Watch: Cowboys get tricky on punt return against Steelers

When you are as large an underdog as the Dallas Cowboys were against the Pittsburgh Steelers, you can try anything and everything.

Mike McCarthy is doing just that against the undefeated AFC North leaders.

Check this play out on a punt return, which saw Cedrick Wilson throw a lateral across the field to C.J. Goodwin. The drive concluded in a TD that gave Dallas a 13-0 lead.

Cowboys getting tricky with it on special teams 👀 @dallascowboys 📺 #PITvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/yirp6AmSig — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 8, 2020





Here’s how it reads on the play-by-play:

(6:23 – 2nd) J.Berry punts 62 yards to DAL 6, Center-K.Canaday. C.Wilson to DAL 6 for no gain. Lateral to C.Goodwin to PIT 21 for 73 yards (J.Dangerfield). PENALTY on DAL-D.Thompson, Illegal Block Above the Waist, 10 yards, enforced at PIT 21

cowboys punt return lateral pass dots!! pic.twitter.com/uoi9ni68QG — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 8, 2020



