WATCH: Cowboys special teams makes it triple crown of TDs vs WFT

The Dallas Cowboys had a win all but confirmed at halftime against the Washington Football team, holding a 42-7 lead thanks to an emphatic performance from the offense and a constricting show from the defense.

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence scored a touchdown for the defense, leaving it to the special teams to make it a trifecta. John Fassel has become known for the punt block in Dallas and he drew one up early in the second half. The call worked beautifully.

Running back Corey Clement made the rush and blocked the punt while defensive end Chauncey Golston scooped up the football for the score, the 19th Cowboys player to score in the 2021 season.

Dallas now has the trifecta of touchdowns and holds a 49-7 lead against Washington and it’s an embarrassing showing from the Football Team.