WATCH: Cowboys safety Isreal Mukuamu stops Chargers drive with INT

In their second preseason game, the Cowboys defense got off to a hot start. Safety Israel Mukuamu made waves during joint practices against the Chargers and now it’s reflecting in their preseason contest. Mukuamu gets the first interception of the preseason and it’s a gift from Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick.

Stick was pressured by rookie defensive end Sam Williams and it led to an errant throw that dropped into the hands of Mukuamu, who’s entering his second season in the NFL. Both players are expected to be rotational pieces for defensive coordintaor Dan Quinn and it’s a reflection of the impact he’s had in the war room over the last two years.

Led by quarterback Cooper Rush, the Dallas offense stalled out after the takeaway and has yet to find their rhythm in the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire