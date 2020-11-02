WATCH: Cowboys rookie Trevon Diggs makes incredible INT, first of career





Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has just recorded his first interception of his rookie season. The incredible catch in the end zone gives the defense the hat trick in terms of takeaways against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles on the night.

TREVON DIGGS INTERCEPTION BABY!!! I TOLD YOU TO KEEP YOUR HEAD UP KID!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dwEkXGN5Rx — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 2, 2020





Throughout the season Diggs has found himself inches away from big plays. Tonight he finally got one. Here’s hoping that this can be a confidence boost for a green player who needs as much of it as he can get given the way this season has gone defensively.

The three turnovers on the night matches the season total for the Cowboys coming into the game. All three have come at the hands of Carson Wentz. The Dallas offense has yet to capitalize on any of the errors and still trail by one as the second half winds down.