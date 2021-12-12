WATCH Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons demand DPOY love with strip sack vs Washington

The long-awaited trio of pass rushers Demarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons made their first start together since Week 1. On the second defensive drive, Gregory made an interception that resulted in a touchdown for Dallas.

Parsons made his weekly highlight play on a fourth down for Washington, who found themselves down 11-0 early in the game. The rookie linebacker leveled Taylor Heinicke, forcing the ball loose. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong scooped up the fumble and returned it back 37 yards to give the Cowboys a commanding 18-0 lead.

This is just another game-breaking play from Parsons, who has become a star for the Cowboys. Parsons has all but locked up the Defensive Rookie of the Year award but with his 11th sack and third forced fumble, the rookie continues to drive himself into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

