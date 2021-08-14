WATCH: Cowboys Reggie Davis hurdles 2 Cardinals on kickoff return

There hasn’t been much scintillating action in the Cowboys-Cardinals presason contest thus far in the first half. However after the Dallas defense stiffened inside their own 10-yard line and forced an Arizona field goal attempt, a whoa moment happened on the ensuing kickoff.

The ball bounced in front of WR Reggie Davis, who had a fumble on a punt return last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After leaping to catch it, it looked like he’d be buried inside the 15-yard line. However he was able to show his athleticism and hurdled two incoming would-be tacklers to help Dallas get out the shadow of their end zone.

Davis is in an uphill battle to make the team, but each early opportunity as the kick returner adds to his opportunities to impress the coaching staff and convince them to carry more than the antiicpated five or six receivers ahead of him on the depth chart. RB Tony Pollard is expected to be the primary kick returner in the regular season.

