WATCH: Cowboys’ Prescott perfect on second drive, finds Jarwin for TD

The Dallas Cowboys had a weird start in Gillette Stadium, after a failed fourth-down conversion and swallowed whistles resulted in a quick three-play touchdown drive for the Patriots.

After the score by Damien Harris, the Dallas offense took no time with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed passes to five different receivers on the drive. From the New England 24-yard line, Prescott found tight end Dalton Schultz to set the Cowboys up just a yard from a score.

Kellen Moore drew up a play-action call and the Patriots defense was fooled, setting tight end Blake Jarwin up for an easy touchdown catch.

Dak goes 6-for-6 on the TD drive to even the score!



Prescott was 6-for-6 on the drive for 73 yards and the 1-yard touchdown pass to Jarwin. After the problematic start, Dallas tied it up at 7-7.

