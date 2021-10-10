WATCH: Cowboys’ Prescott hits Cooper for TD on wicked route
Rock Paper Scissors with @AmariCooper9 & @_CeeDeeThree. #DallasCowboys
📺: #NYGvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sDOO0h88Vn
— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
The first half has been a sloppy one for the Cowboys but they ended it off on a strong note. The Giants marched down on a bad defensive drive for Dallas and punched it in with Devontae Booker for a tying touchdown. The score didn’t come without sacrifice, with Daniel Jones wobbling after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jabril Cox at the goal line.
Dak Prescott and the offense took over with 2:51 left in the first half and sparked the drive with a pair of passes to Amari Cooper and Dalton Schultz. The versatile tight end then made two more catches to drive the Cowboys down to the Giants 24-yard line.
James Bradberry dropped an interception of Prescott, breaking on a pass quickly, and the Dallas quarterback made the defense pay for it. Cooper cooked the New York defense on a quick route and Prescott delivered a dime to take the lead back at 17-10.
