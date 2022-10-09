Watch Cowboys’ Pollard respond to Rams’ long TD with 57-yard scamper

Coming into Cowboys-Rams, most knew that Cooper Kupp is a game-breaker for Los Angeles. After the strong defensive start for Dallas, it was almost inevitable for Kupp to make his impact and he did with a one-handed catch and run for a 75-yard touchdown. The score gave the Rams their first lead at 10-9.

On the ensuing drive, the Cowboys got started with a 16-yard catch by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Possibly worried about the passing game, Los Angeles wasn’t ready for running back Tony Pollard. The speedster broke through on an inside run before shaking off multiple defenders, surprising the Rams with his balance and waltzing into the end zone to retake the lead.

The Cowboys offense couldn’t get out of their own way early in the game with a dropped pass on third down and struggles with pass blocking but Pollard erased it with the emphatic score. Thanks to the 57-yard touchdown, Dallas takes a 16-10 lead against the Rams with halftime approaching.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire