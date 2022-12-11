WATCH: Cowboys Pollard reaches end zone for 2nd time in 1st half

The Cowboys’ rare quick start was instantly negated by a muffed punt by wide receiver KaVontae Turpin which snowballed into a 10-7 lead for the Texans. After an unimpressive start to the third Dallas drive, the inevitable happened.

Quarterback Dak Prescott’s offense has held the highest third-down conversion percentage since his return and they faced a 3rd-and-12. Prescott extended the play and then delivered a deep ball to wide receiver Noah Brown for a 51-yard gain, shaking the ice off the offense. Now in the red zone, Prescott went through his progressions and found running back Tony Pollard, who weaved under a defender’s arms and scored his second touchdown of the day.

Pollard is up to 12 touchdowns on the season and it’s a weekly celebration at this point for the star in a contract year. The Cowboys take a 14-10 lead as the defense looks to get their feet under them against the inferior Texans offense.

